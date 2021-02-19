Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 15,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,880. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

