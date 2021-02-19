Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

