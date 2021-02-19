Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 38,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,838% compared to the typical volume of 432 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

