AGF Investments Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

