AGF Investments Inc. Has $42.60 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Qorvo worth $42,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.