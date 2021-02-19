AGF Investments Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

