AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of MasTec worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MTZ stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

