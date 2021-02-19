AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,443 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

