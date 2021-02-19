AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Murphy USA worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 64.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Murphy USA by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

