AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,405,161 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,405,161 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

