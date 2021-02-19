AGF Investments Inc. Sells 16,466 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

