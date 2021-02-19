AGF Investments Inc. Sells 223,588 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,588 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

