AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,087 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

