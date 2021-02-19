AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

NYSE DG opened at $202.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

