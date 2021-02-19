AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after buying an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $85,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,555 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.