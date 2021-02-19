Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys C$187,500.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.57.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

