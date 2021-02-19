Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $98.08. Approximately 1,791,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,174,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

