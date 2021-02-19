Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92.93 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $92.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,361.08 or 0.99519181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.00 or 0.00619613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00910035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00255720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00171353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

