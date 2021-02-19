Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.86% of Air Lease worth $94,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

