Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €91.29 ($107.40) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.02.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

