Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.54 ($120.63).

AIR opened at €91.29 ($107.40) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.01 and a 200-day moving average of €79.02.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

