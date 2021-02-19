Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Aixtron stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

