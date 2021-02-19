Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Shares Up 7%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.60. 2,853,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,372,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

