Ajo LP Invests $1.33 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in EQT by 5,763.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in EQT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in EQT by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.