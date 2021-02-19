Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) fell 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.56. 677,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,256,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKER. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

