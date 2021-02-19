Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) fell 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.56. 677,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,256,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)
Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.