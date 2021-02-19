Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Up 6.5%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 599,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 969,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $671.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

