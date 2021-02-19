Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,770 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $268,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,830 shares of company stock valued at $920,052 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.