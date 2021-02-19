Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,603. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $724.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

