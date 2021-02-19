Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $14.15 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00322229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00138622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

