Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

