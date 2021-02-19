Alias (ALIAS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.34 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Alias has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $5,069.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alias has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00248652 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013049 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

