Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Align Technology worth $77,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.59. 2,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,400. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

