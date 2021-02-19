Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.48% of Alkermes worth $142,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 445,443 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $19.66 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

