All Sports Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. All Sports has a market cap of $7.84 million and $92,469.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.00752851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00045677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019981 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.04603965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039592 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

