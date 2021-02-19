All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,618 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $392.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

