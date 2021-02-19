All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 7.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $224.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.