All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 1.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.