Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.38. 2,051,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,473,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

