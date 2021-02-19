Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

LNT stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

