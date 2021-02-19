Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

ALV opened at €194.86 ($229.25) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €197.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €184.86.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.