Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 1,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,841. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

