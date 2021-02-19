AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $110,187.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.