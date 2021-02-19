Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.