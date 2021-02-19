Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.05 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $261.15 million and $109.05 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

