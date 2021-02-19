Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.40. 1,688,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 343,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

