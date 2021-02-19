Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,542 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

