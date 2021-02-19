Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,121.77. 21,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,894.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,693.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

