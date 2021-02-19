Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Alphabet worth $1,388,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,693.98. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

