Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Alstom stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

