Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ALTR stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,254 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,695. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

